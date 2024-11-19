The First Universalist Church of Auburn will hold its Gingerbread Sunday Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the church.

The fair will features the church’s famous gift baskets, with themes like “Gourmet Cook,” “Relax,” “Pamper Me,” “Chocolate Lover,” “Movie Night,” “Rainy Day Crafts” for kids and more. Handmade crafts and baked goods will also be offered. A silent auction includes art and collectibles, plus gift certificates from L/A-area shops and restaurants.

A hearty lunch with gingerbread dessert will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring Phil House playing Christmas carols at the piano (CDs will be on sale).

First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant St. (entrance on Spring St. across from Dairy Joy). Accessible; parking available. FMI, call 783-0461 or contact office@auburnuu.org.

