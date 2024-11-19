Johnson Hall Opera House in Gardiner presents folk-rock artist Josh Ritter for a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday, Nov. 22.

This is a special, intimate show with a stripped down trio version of Josh Ritter and his band, featuring Sam Kassirer on piano and Rich Hinman on pedal steel plus more.

“All that I truly know about songs is this: the entire universe can be contained within a single one,” Ritter said in a prepared release from Johnson Hall. “I’ve known that forever, maybe I came into the world with that knowledge. Likewise, there is nothing so infinitesimal that its magic cannot be glorified or elucidated in a song. I wrote the song ‘Orbital’ in order to show that. Truth is shared by all things. The arch of an eyebrow recognizes the shadow cast by an eclipse. For that matter, a loud-ass rock song can recognize and relate to even the quietest li’l lullaby.”

Ritter is a renowned singer, songwriter, musician, artist and best-selling author. One of today’s most thoughtful and prolific voices, he has released 11 studio albums, including 2019’s widely acclaimed “Fever Breaks,” of which NPR Music praised, “He remains a hydrant of ideas while embodying an endless capacity for empathy and indignation, often within a single song.”

In addition to his work as a musician, Ritter is also a national best-selling author, having released two novels to date: 2021’s “The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All” and 2011’s “Bright’s Passage.” Released to critical attention, Stephen King wrote in The New York Times book review that “Bright’s Passage” “shines with a compressed lyricism that recalls Ray Bradbury in his prime. … This is the work of a gifted novelist.”

Tickets are $65 for all seats. The show will be on the third floor, Reehl Stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Johnson Hall Opera House box office (280 Water St., Gardiner) is open for in-person and over-the-phone sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hours subject to change. Online tickets can be purchased at johnsonhall.org. All over-the-phone or online purchases will receive a digital ticket sent to email. The box office can be reached at 582-7144 or pam@johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall is handicapped accessible.

