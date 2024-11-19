Where have all the political bumper stickers gone? Prior to and now after the presidential election, I note the almost complete lack of bumper stickers for one candidate (ticket) or another. In past elections there was a plethora of campaign bumper stickers. Perhaps the lack of stickers is one indication that the voting public lacked interest in either of the candidates.

Let’s hope the candidates brought forward in 2028 will heighten interest and provide real, civil and adult discourse.

Jim Smith

North Yarmouth

Copy the Story Link