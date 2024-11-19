https://www.pressherald.com/2024/11/19/letter-student-op-ed-captures-the-angst-of-a-nation
Letter: Student op-ed captured the angst of nation post-election
Congratulations to Bri Auspland. The Nov. 7 opinion piece “The morning after: Reflections from a young American” was brilliant.
It caught the angst of a student in Portland, and the angst of our nation.
Larre Nelson
Portland
