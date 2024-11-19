Spare me the column printed recently in this paper by Trump apologists who insisted that Trump was not a danger to America (“The president isn’t some omnipotent supervillain,” Nov. 13).

The authors ignore the reality that Trump is a liar of firehose proportions, incapable of telling the truth on any topic. His lies are monumental and ongoing. His personal morals are nonexistent. He surrounds himself completely with toadies and those who enjoy employing cruelty.

Truth and laws will not save America when all branches of government are willing to accept his lies, as they are doing now.

There will come a time when Trump pronounces that some dire emergency requires that he bypass laws and suspend civil liberties to fix the emergency. Trumpites will believe him. Those of us who voted against him will not believe him because he is a liar. If Trump says it is a sunny day during a rainstorm, Trumpites will believe him. The rest of us will not.

We can clearly see the dark clouds scudding in from the horizon.

Ray Wilson

Cumberland

