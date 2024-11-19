We voters had to choose between two Maine flags, keeping the current one as the official state flag or replacing it with a new design reminiscent of the original state flag from the early 1900s. Over 55% of the voters chose to keep the current flag.

The ballot question was worded for us to choose either one or the other, but instead of either-or, let’s have both. Yes, let there be two state flags. One can be the “official” flag and the other the “alternate” or “secondary” flag. Or, they can both be “official.” It’s just a matter of words for us to have two. Let flexibility be the guide. One for the formal state situations, one for the informal stuff to celebrate what it’s like to live here. One for indoors and one for outdoors.

We might be the only state with two flags. Well, we are unique in many ways. Let’s celebrate that uniqueness.

Let it be informal, like us. Neither flag is required under any circumstances. It’s what the flag-flyer wants. Government offices can follow the indoors and outdoors suggestion or alternate based on a time period like weekly or monthly. There would be no requirement to change all the flags at once. When a flag is ready for retirement, it would be replaced within the normal operating budget for that department or building.

Both flags make statements about life in Maine. Let’s just encourage flag flying about our state.

Fred Kimball

Raymond

