Johnson Hall Opera House in Gardiner will present its first feature-length film screening since 1956 on Saturday, Nov. 23, with “A Peace of Forest.” The filmmakers and producers, Lee Ann and Thomas Szelog, will host a Q&A with the audience immediately following the 7 p.m. movie.

Created in Whitefield, “A Peace of Forest” is an 87-minute film described by audience members as, “The most beautiful film I have ever seen, exhibiting our natural world,” and “This film is a gift; it is so rich.” Touted as a quiet film, “A Peace of Forest” is a one-of-a-kind cinematic adventure, allowing viewers to experience a wild, peaceful and mysterious world that is filled with complex relationships and ways of wonder. A Peace of Forest celebrates the beauty and intimacy of wildlife in Maine with surprising, tender and exquisite interactions of wildlife during undisturbed moments in the natural world.

Known as “one of Maine’s most renowned wildlife photographers,” co-filmmaker and co-producer Thomas Mark Szelog has focused for the past 45 years on creating compelling photographs, documenting Maine’s rich wildlife and nature’s gentle beauty. He is steadfast with keeping his intrusion into the homes of his subjects to a minimum. He waits for hours and days for his subjects to approach him so he can capture their mood and behavior as naturally and discreetly as possible. He specializes in photographing wildlife, nature and landscapes for the editorial, corporate and fine art markets. His passion, purpose and priority have always been to use his images to help open people’s eyes and hearts to the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitat. Thomas is a recipient of the Philip Hyde Award, presented annually to a photographer who is working to preserve the condition of the natural environment through the art of photography.

Lee Ann Szelog is the founder of Simply Put, LLC, specializing in presentations she delivers locally, regionally and nationally on human relations and wellness, of our planet and ourselves. Lee credits Thomas for opening her eyes to the natural world; Mother Nature opened her heart. For 36 years Lee has been inspired by Thomas’ art as a professional wildlife and nature photographer, and now shares the art of photography and love of the natural world with him.

For the past 10 years, the Szelogs have been creating the movie with the same ethics and values Thomas has used throughout his career. Viewers will see the results of their passion, vision and patience that reflects the utmost respect and love they share for the wildlife. Although the film has outstanding imagery, this is not just a film with pretty images of wildlife. This is a film documenting the complex relationships within the natural world and the wild families that simply strive to survive each day. The Szelogs personally and profoundly hope every human can experience pure joy by viewing “A Peace of Forest.” More information about the film can be found at apeaceofforest.com.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and under. This show will be on the third floor, Reehl Stage. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Johnson Hall Opera House box office (280 Water St., Gardiner) is open for in-person and over-the-phone sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hours subject to change. Online tickets can be purchased at johnsonhall.org. All over-the-phone or online purchases will receive a digital ticket sent to email. The box office can be reached at 582-7144 or pam@johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall is handicapped accessible.

