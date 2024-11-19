SCARBOROUGH – Bethany Jean Anderson, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2024, at the age of 81.

Born on June 17, 1943, she was the daughter of Ruth and Walter Graves of Scarborough. Bethany graduated from Scarborough High School class of 1961. After graduating high school she attended Westbrook College and graduated in 1963. She soon after married the love of her life, Joseph “Joey” Brown Anderson. They were married for 46 years. They met at Ken’s place in Pine Point where she worked every summer through high school. Joey passed away in 2009.

She spent much of her life as a loving wife and mother, but also ran a small business and worked for the Scarborough School Department for many years. She worked side by side with her husband Joey who was a lobsterman in Pine Point, painting hundreds of buoys and dipping the old wooden traps each year. Bethany touched many lives.

She had a passion for cooking, knitting, politics, red wine, and had a special love for animals. She was never shy about giving her opinion. Bethany loved to laugh and was full of “old sayings” that her family and friends will always remember. One of her favorite things to do was to gaze out at the ocean and lobster boats in Pine Point and remember her husband Joey who lobstered here for over 40 years. Her heart will always be with him and their love story continues as they reunite for eternity.

Bethany is survived by her beloved children, son, Jeﬀ and his wife Ginger, her daughter, Jennifer and significant other, Jeﬀrey Thurlow; her brother, Alan Graves; and her seven beautiful grandchildren that she adored, Caroline, Julia, Audrey, Molly, Quinn, Joseph, and David. She absolutely cherished her time with each of them and was so incredibly proud of their accomplishments in life.

Bethany would want to be remembered as a loving wife to her beloved husband, Joey, and a loving mother to Jen and Jeﬀ. She was incredibly grateful for all of her Pine Point girlfriends. To her dear friend Peg, thank you. The two saw each other almost daily for the past few years until Mom could no longer drive but their friendship continued and will live on forever. Her dear lifelong friend Cinnie, we thank you for all of the time you spent with Mom and for your friendship and loving support. To Aunt Teresa, Kathleen, and Ann, her neighbors, her caregiver Bonnie, family, and so many others, we are so grateful for your love. A special thank you to the nurses at Mercy Hospital who cared for her during her final hours.

A very special thank you to The Wardwell in Saco where Mom had spent the last few months receiving wonderful care.

Beth’s wishes were to not have a formal funeral service. There will be a private family graveside service.

You will be so missed Mom. We love you.

In lieu of cards and flowers, and if you wish, donations may be made in her honor to The Maine Alzheimers Association or The Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

