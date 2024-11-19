SCARBOROUGH – Margaret “Peggy” M. Packer passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Peggy was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Watertown, NY.

Peggy graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy High School in 1960 and Rochester Institute of Technology in 1964. She moved to New York City and worked as a buyer at Bonwit Teller.

﻿Peggy met Bob in 1966 and married in 1967. Their son Rob was born in 1968 and their daughter Kristin was born in 1971. Together she and Bob lived in New York, Ohio and New Jersey, settling in Maine in 1973.

﻿Peggy spent many years in Maine raising their children and volunteering for the Well Baby Clinics. As her children grew and she found more time on her hands, she joined Bob at Are Jay Automotive handling the payroll. She also worked at Yankee Ford and remained there until her retirement in 2006, moving to Estero, Fla. shortly thereafter. In Estero, Peggy was on the Social Committee and Treasurer on the board of the Fountain Lakes Association.

﻿Peggy was predeceased by her husband Robert James Packer; her parents James and Margaret McCallen; her sister Elenor Gossman (BIL William) and her sister Sr. Marie James RSM; as well as many in-laws.

﻿Peggy is survived by her children Rob (DIL Julie) and daughter Kristin (SIL Michael); and grandchildren Kayla Packer Petty, Sarah Packer, Madolyn Packer, Kyle Schuler and Cory Schuler; and her great granddaughter Charlie Rey; as well as many nieces, nephews.

﻿Visitation will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough on Friday Nov. 22, 2024, from 4 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life mass will be at St. Bartholomew Church in Cape Elizabeth on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

Southern Maine Hospice or to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

﻿

