RSU 21 School Board member Kirstin Shapiro announced her resignation from the board on Monday night. Her resignation, which was submitted to Board Chair Lesley Stoeffler on Nov. 14, takes effect immediately.

When contacted by the Post, Stoeffler declined to further comment on the resignation. Attempts to reach Shapiro were unsuccessful.

Shapiro had been censured by the board at its Nov. 8 meeting following a series of comments and outbursts that were determined to be in violation of board policy and procedure.

In an executive session on Nov. 8, the board found that Shapiro engaged in misconduct at a Sept. 19 meeting, including utilizing profanity and making an allegation regarding unnamed educators in the district.

Stoeffler said that the board believes the conduct by Shapiro negatively impacts board meetings and threatens the board’s effectiveness, as well as the community’s trust.

“The board has received community feedback that the behavior was concerning, particularly because students were watching online,” Stoeffler said.

Shapiro responded to the allegations against her, calling them “baseless.”

In reference to a Sept. 17 meeting, when Shapiro repeatedly called “point of order” against a community member who was speaking, she said she swore an oath to uphold the policies of the school board.

A point of order, Shapiro said, is intended to be an interruption to prevent the violation of a school board policy.

Shapiro also defended her public outburst during the Sept. 19 meeting.

As Stoeffler attempted to adjourn the Sept. 19 meeting, Shapiro launched into an emotional, shouting statement on how educators had allegedly harassed her and her family through her 4-year-old daughter. “That is wildly inappropriate and illegal,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro did not provide any specifics in support of her statement, and her statement, according to officials, has not been authenticated in the month since.

“My quote speaks for itself,” Shapiro said on Nov. 8. “For several months, I have attempted to raise concerns, and referred my complaints through the proper channels. I have yet to receive a response.”

If Shapiro had not resigned, she would have faced recall during a Dec. 17 election.

