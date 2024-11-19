RAYMOND — A second phase of shoreland restoration work is wrapped up for the winter on two adjacent lakefront properties of Sebago Lake at the center of a legal battle between the town of Raymond and Auburn businessman Don Buteau for more than two years.

The restoration work is part of a consent agreement between the town and Buteau, his real estate holding company Management Controls LLC, his primary contractor Robert Durant, and Q-Team Tree Service.

The restoration plan was drawn up by Ransom Engineering, hired by Buteau, and approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and a third-party consultant — TRC Companies — is also overseeing the work.

Initial work began in May at the property at 28 Whitetail Lane, with the removal of some of the riprap, or large rock, and boulders placed there by Buteau’s contractor, part of the work that led to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance violations in December 2021.

In the past two weeks, most of the 400 feet of riprap at 28 Whitetail and 18 Fernwood Road has been removed and replaced with 600-pound boulders, and a fabric was installed to help stabilize the slope. Highbush and lowbush blueberries have also been planted on the newly graded slope.

“I think when people drive by it in a boat they’re going to be pleased,” Raymond Code Enforcement Officer Chris Hanson said Tuesday. He noted the removal of a concrete pad and hot tub at the Fernwood Road property has also been completed.

Hanson pointed out that the Whitetail Lane property had some existing natural rock and a jetty with a dock on it out front. “That’s going to remain because it was there many, many years prior to shoreland zoning,” he said in July.

Under the consent agreement, Buteau and his primary contractor have one year to complete the work. It will resume in the spring with more bush plantings, and at least 16 tree saplings 4 to 6 inches in diameter will be planted to replace the mature trees cut down. The Maine DEP restoration plan states the new plantings, “will approximate the vegetation that existed prior to the 2021 violation.”

Hanson said he is waiting on reports on the restoration work to come from Ransom Engineering and TRC Companies, but what he sees shows a marked improvement.

“I think it looks great,” he said, “but I’m not an engineer and they’re the guys that do the technical review of it.”

Hanson said it also should be pointed out that Buteau has paid his fine and attorney fees owed to the town, and Buteau and contractor Robert Durant are abiding by the terms of the consent agreement.

