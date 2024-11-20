A hybrid celebration of Jewish-Mexican heritage

Oy-le! Get ready for an unforgettable evening of flavor, music and cultural celebration as the Chocolate Church Arts Center presents “¡Hanukkah Mexicana!” This one-of-a-kind hybrid event combines the rich culinary traditions from the acclaimed Jewish-Mexican cookbook “Sabor Judío” with an electrifying live concert featuring Veronica Robles’ all-female mariachi band and Maine’s own klezmer dynamos, the Casco Bay Tummlers. The event is Friday, Dec. 13, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

A feast for the senses

This hybrid program offers a dinner and author talk option before the concert. This includes a culinary exploration inspired by “Sabor Judío,” the groundbreaking cookbook by celebrated Brunswick-based writer and Bowdoin Professor Margaret Boyle and the acclaimed author Ilan Stavans. Attendees will get to sample the unique blend of Jewish and Mexican flavors like latkes with molé sauce featured in the book and enjoy a presentation by the authors sharing the stories behind the recipes and the history of Jewish-Mexican cuisine.

A musical journey

Following the feast, prepare to be captivated by a performance that bridges two vibrant musical traditions. The Casco Bay Tummlers, Maine’s beloved klezmer band, are set to deliver an exhilarating set of spirited energy and rich, soulful melodies. Fans can look forward to a repertoire that ranges from joyful dance tunes to heartfelt ballads, showcasing the depth and diversity of klezmer tradition. Following the Tummlers, the internationally renowned Veronica Robles and her all-female mariachi ensemble will take the stage to perform classic Mexican folk songs and social dances. The finale: a super combo of klezmer and mariachi. I am going to go out on a limb and say this may be the first klez-iachi super combo ever to grace the stage of our beloved Chocolate Church Arts Center. Together, these incredibly talented musicians will deliver a wild set blending mariachi with klezmer. Some might call it true testament to the harmony of diverse cultural traditions. I call it fuego.

This is an event for music lovers, culture-philes, explorers, families and children of all ages. There will be dancing and celebration, and rumor has it, a giant dreidel piñata. “¡Hanukkah Mexicana!” is more than an event, it’s a celebration of our collective journeys across time and place, and the flavors, sounds and dances that connect us all. This is an experience that will nourish your soul, delight your taste buds and inspire your spirit. Tickets are available for just the concert or both the dinner/author talk and concert.

Dinner and the author talk/book signing are at 5:30 p.m., and the klezmer and mariachi concert starts at 7 p.m.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

