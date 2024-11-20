It is the week before Thanksgiving, and I have been thinking a lot about gratitude. Some of it is just the time of year. Some of it, though, is related to politics.

Before you think I’m going to get political, I am not. Or not much.

At Oasis Free Clinics, we believe that access to compassionate, respectful care is a fundamental right. That people should not have to choose between filling their prescriptions or filling their oil tank. We understand how a person can work two jobs and still not be able to afford medical, dental or eye care. We also understand that life can be hard and complicated, and the circumstances that bring people to Oasis are rarely simple or straightforward. Our job is not to judge but to serve.

We don’t think these are radical or politically charged statements. I hope you don’t either. We believe the foundation to a healthy community is connection, care, and compassion. The team at Oasis works hard to create a welcoming place for all, no matter the political affiliation or thoughts on any given administration. And like any community, our patients and team have a variety of opinions, ideas, and beliefs, which makes for interesting and engaging conversations. We appreciate people for all of the things that make them who they are — regardless if they vote red or blue (or don’t vote).

I listened to a podcast recently about a husband and wife with differing political views. As you might imagine, they have had some heated discussions. After one such conversation, the husband stormed out of the house, furious with his wife. As he was cooling off, he had an epiphany: politics would destroy his marriage if he wasn’t careful. So, he and his wife embarked on a journey to find common ground. It didn’t take long for them to realize that they wanted many of the same things. With that perspective, they figured out a new way of discussing, listening, and learning.

I’ve thought a lot of about that. As I get older, it becomes clearer to me that most of us want the same things. To live in a safe and warm home. To have friendly and helpful neighbors. To be that neighbor. To have enough food that we can share a meal with others. To feel valued, understood, and supported. To have joy, laughter, and love.

Politics and the ensuing rhetoric sometimes obscure that.

There is a lot that is broken in our country, and as we try to understand why, many of us are quick to point fingers. I’ve been guilty of that to be sure. What I try to remember, however, is that there is so much good in the world and in our community. There are a lot of normal folks here helping their neighbors. From preparing a meal for someone going through cancer treatment to plowing someone’s driveway, there are countless examples of how we show up for each other. An election or your political affiliation shouldn’t undo that.

The heart of a community is its people, and we are fortunate to live in a community that takes care of each other. As we gather with friends and family over the coming weeks, I hope politics

will take a back seat to kindness and understanding. Creating a community where neighbors help each other is what will last, long after administrations come and go.

And for that, I am grateful.

Anita Ruff is executive director of Oasis Free Clinics, a nonprofit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing exceptional, patient-centered care to uninsured members of our community. For more information, call (207) 721-9277 or visit OasisFreeClinics.org. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

