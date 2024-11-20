GREENE — A vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on Route 202 spread into the woods, onto Central Maine Power property and burned about 4 acres of woods and low brush, a fire official said Wednesday.

Greene Fire Chief John Soucy said the 2:27 p.m. fire halted traffic about four hours.

Fire crews from 10 towns battled the quick-spreading fire with the help of two Maine Forest Service helicopters, three Maine Forest Service rangers, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one of its drones, and two bulldozers escorted into town by Lewiston police.

“We were able to stop the fire just before a structure, a garage with a propane tank, could catch,” Soucy said.

Soucy reported no injuries, and only one CMP pole was damaged.

“We opened the road just before 6 p.m. because we were also cleaning up after an accident just down the road from the fire,” he said.

Greene firefighters were assisted by departments from Buckfield, Leeds, Lewiston, Monmouth, Sabattus, Turner, Wales, Wayne and Winthrop.

