House Ethics Committee investigators probing sexual misconduct allegations against Trump attorney general pick and former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz obtained records showing that he paid more than $10,000 to two women who testified before the committee, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive material.

The records that were exhibited during closed-door testimony displayed 27 PayPal and Venmo payments, disbursed between July 2017 and January 2019, that totaled over $10,000 paid to the two witnesses, the person familiar with the investigation said. Some of the payments were for sex, the witnesses testified to the committee. ABC News first reported on the exhibits.

The details come as Vice President-elect JD Vance attempts to shore up Gaetz’s imperiled path to running the Justice Department and just before members of the House Ethics Committee were expected to gather Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to release their findings.

The investigation centers on whether Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old at drug-fueled parties while he was serving in Congress. Gaetz, who denies the charges, resigned last week, shortly before the committee was expected to deliberate on whether to release the report. Several lawmakers have called for its release, but the House committee’s Republican members are under pressure from Trump’s allies, including Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, not to make its findings public.

A spokesman for the Trump transition defended Gaetz.

“The Justice Department received access to roughly every financial transaction Matt Gaetz ever undertook and came to the conclusion that he committed no crime,” Alex Pfeiffer, a Trump transition spokesman, said in a statement.

“These leaks are meant to undermine the mandate from the people to reform the Justice Department,” he added.

Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee, which will process Gaetz’s nomination, met with the former congressman Wednesday alongside the incoming vice president. Vance posted a warning to them on social media Wednesday morning, saying that the lawmakers owe their majority to Trump’s electoral “coattails.”

“He deserves a cabinet that is loyal to the agenda he was elected to implement,” Vance wrote.

The first meeting of the morning was with the outgoing top Republican of the committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Graham, a staunch Trump ally, exited the meeting defiant, insisting that the confirmation process to confirm Gaetz is becoming “a lynch mob.”

“I’m not going to be part of a process that leaks information that shouldn’t be leaked. I’m not going to legitimize the process to destroy the man because people don’t like his politics,” Graham said. “He will be held to account in the confirmation process. He deserves a chance to make his argument why he should be attorney general.”

Some Republicans have expressed doubt that Gaetz could be confirmed as attorney general in part because of the allegations he faces – as well as the long list of Republican enemies he made when he orchestrated the ouster of now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last year.

Senate Republicans – including the incoming chair of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa – have said they want access to the House Ethics Committee report. If they do not obtain it, they said they plan to call witnesses to the probe to testify, suggesting that the hearing could become a divisive spectacle.

“I think it’s an extremely difficult path. In fact, I just don’t see a path forward at this point,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., a Trump ally who has feuded with Gaetz in the past. “But he has a right to push as hard as he wants to, and if he wants a hearing on it, that’s between him and the president.”

But Gaetz, a combative MAGA warrior who has never shied away from the press, has told senators he wants the chance to make his case in public.

“The hearing is an opportunity for him to under oath in front of everybody, to walk through it,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., after leaving a meeting with Gaetz. “So, I mean, it’s, that’s why I think it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Gaetz did not get into the specifics of the allegations he faces, senators said, but he insisted they are false and reminded them that the Justice Department never charged him with a crime after investigating the matter.

“He expressed confidence that what is before the committee are a series of false accusations,” said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. Lee said Gaetz is making the case to Senate Republicans that he deserves a Senate confirmation hearing.

Washington Post staff writer Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.

