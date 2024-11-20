We all got shown up by a 16-year-old who can’t vote yet (“Letter: President-elect a global embarrassment,” Nov. 10). Well done, Caroline. And all those bursting-with-pride Trump supporters should listen carefully. She is right. We voted for a global embarrassment whose values are the antithesis of those of the America I know.

But there’s more. Trump 2025 is far more dangerous than Trump 2020. He has had four years to hone his message. Look at his Agenda 47 website. It is chaotic, poorly organized, redundant gibberish with occasional bits of policy. Even more pointedly, Trump is choosing people for his administration who have proven their absolute loyalty. These are people who didn’t need evidence to push election fraud and agree that he is permitted to steal top secret documents despite the clear parameters of the Presidential Records Act.

Trump will surround himself with people who will gladly push his fiction as truth, his policies, no matter how extreme, as justifiable. Finally, with the aid of a Republican Congress, a conservative Supreme Court and a conservative press who avoid any criticism of him, Trump may have power unlike any president ever.

I have never grieved so profoundly the loss of an election. But grieving time is over. Donald Trump and his best friend, Elon, who definitely has not been given security clearance, had a call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A presidency that ignores protocol and standards, rules and regulations is here.

America must wake up and start paying attention. It’s just our constitutional republic that’s at stake.

Jo Trafford

Portland

