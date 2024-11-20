Richmond scored the first eight points of the second half to wipe out a two-point halftime deficit in beating the University of Maine 70-66 Wednesday night in a men’s basketball game at Richmond, Virginia.

AJ Lopez scored 13 of his team-high 19 points to help the Black Bears (2-3) take a 27-25 halftime advantage. Lopez made a career-high five 3-pointers in the game.

Kellen Tynes had 18 points and Quion Burns had 10 for UMaine.

Jason Roche scored 19 points for the Spiders (2-3), who also got 15 points from DeLonnie Hunt and 12 from Jonathan Beagle.

