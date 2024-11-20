WINDHAM – Robert L. Marquis, Jr., 58, passed away Nov. 17, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends, after a courageous battle against cancer.

He was born in Bangor, Maine, a son of the late Robert “Bob” Marquis, Sr and Sheila (Thorne) Marquis.

After graduating from Bangor High School he attended The University of Maine at Orono. For many years Rob worked in the sporting goods industry and most recently was a proud Bath Irons Works (BIW) buyer.

Rob had many interests, the most enjoyable was music, playing guitars, golf, coaching his kids (and their friends), spending time with friends and family.

Rob is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Jennifer (Fecteau) Marquis; son, Mason Marquis and his wife Nayana of Windham, daughter, Emily Marquis of Windham; brothers, Joe Marquis and Chris Marquis of Bangor; and very large extended family.

At Rob’s request there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to;

The Hospice of

Southern Maine or:

American Cancer Society or: MS Society

