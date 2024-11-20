https://www.pressherald.com/2024/11/20/obituary-robert-l-marquis-jr
Death Notice: Robert L. Marquis Jr.
Marquis Jr., Robert L. 58, of Windham, Nov. 17. No services at this time.
