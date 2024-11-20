YARMOUTH – Pauline “Polly” Noyes, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 14 at the age of 87.

Born on Sept. 26, 1937, in Eagle Lake, Maine, to Anita (Ouellette) and Edgar Joseph White, Pauline spent her early years in Eagle Lake and Rollinsford, NH, before moving to Augusta, Maine. She attended Cony High School, where she played basketball and participated in the Chizzle Wizzle variety show. After graduating, she worked for BBC News in Boston, before marrying Albert L. Noyes in 1956. The couple made their home in Falmouth, Maine, where Pauline dedicated herself to raising their three children.

A woman of strong community spirit, Pauline was a member of the Junior League and the Portland Country Club Women’s Golf Association, and she chaired the Kidney Foundation Cadillac Charity Golf Tournament for many years. Her commitment to education led her to the Falmouth School Board, where she served as Chairwoman. An avid reader and a lover of games, Pauline found joy in golf, bridge, candlepin bowling, crossword puzzles, and, to the delight of her family, even completed Mario 64 shortly after it was introduced.

Pauline cherished her grandchildren, Alison and Albert (AJ) Noyes, Pauline and Daniel Pitts, and Angela Noyes, creating countless joyful memories with them.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Albert L. Noyes; and her sisters, Helena White and Alice White. Pauline leaves behind her sister, May (Ross) Coffin; her children, Albert W. Noyes of Falmouth, David Noyes of Natick, Mass., and Terri Noyes (Pitts) of Newton, Mass.; her beloved grandchildren; and her grand dogs.

Services will be private for the family.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Bay Square at Yarmouth, Maine Medical Center, and Compassus for their compassionate care.

To share condolences and participate in Pauline’s online tribute, please visit Dolby Blais & Segee’s tribute page.

﻿To honor Pauline’s memory, donations may be made in her name to:

Maine Audubon at

maineaudubon.org

