BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Theresa “Terry” (Plante) Hilton, 90, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Terry was born in Carmel, NY on March 22, 1934, to the late Arthur and Alice (Guillemette) Plante, who settled in Sanford, Maine, where she was raised. On March 31, 1951, she married Warren Hilton, also of Sanford, and together, they raised four children. In addition to caring for her family, throughout her career, Terry worked in a leather mill, for a local grocer, and at Sprague Electric. An active member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Sanford, Terry’s service would eventually bring her as far as to become Worthy Grand Matron.

﻿In retirement, Terry and Warren enjoyed extensive travels throughout Europe, as well as adventuring in their fifth-wheel camper around the United States, eventually splitting their time seasonally, spending their summers in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Newland, NC, and warm winters in Brooksville, Fla.

﻿Terry was also recently predeceased by her dear friend and companion Arthur Hass, also of Brooksville, with whom she shared the past 17 years, following the loss of each of their spouses. They shared many interests, including a love of traveling and adventure, which brought them many places throughout the east coast. More recently, they enjoyed the company and antics of their beloved cat, Smokey.

﻿Terry is survived by two sisters, Lucille (Plante) Hilton and Pauline (Plante) Barr and her husband Dana Barr, each of Sanford; four children, Robert Hilton and his wife Connie of Sanford, Barbara (Hilton) Moulton and her husband Dana Moulton III of Kittery, Nancy (Hilton) Newcomb and her husband Kevin Newcomb of Fayetteville, NC, and Patti (Hilton) Binette and her husband Mark Binette of Cape Coral, Fla.; three grandchildren, Terri Ann Knickerbocker of Cape Coral, Fla., Natalie Levasseur of Galesburg, Ill., and Dana Moulton IV and his husband Forrest Elliott of York. She is predeceased by five siblings, Ovila Plante, Liza Hanson, Mathilda Martel, Joseph Plante and Jean Fournier; as well as two grandchildren, Nicole Levasseur and Todd St. Pierre.

﻿Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as a funeral on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., both at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street Springvale, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Terry’s honor to the:

Christ Lutheran Church of Brooksville, Florida or to:

the charity of your choosing

﻿

