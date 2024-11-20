I’ve been finding myself thinking about a 1950s sci-fi movie “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

That film, as some of you will recall, involved the surreptitious replacement of American citizens by duplicate creatures developed from malignant spores from outer space. As you’d expect, that had calamitous results for all humanity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tom Berry is a resident of Kennebunk.

Seen as an allegory, it was, depending on the movie critic, either: 1. a McCarthyesque warning against subversion of our society by communism or, 2. a commentary on the stupefying menace of McCarthyism itself.

The reason for this recurring contemplation stems from the transformation we’ve been witnessing within the Republican Party for nearly a decade. It is a transformation that has accelerated after Trump’s incipient restoration to power and since announcements have been made about who he will be selecting for key positions in his government.

Consider just one of the major changes that will be coming our way: a crucial aspect of national defense.

Since the end of the Second World War, all Republican presidents – and Republican presidential nominees – have viewed Soviet (or Russian) leadership as our nation’s chief adversary in the arena of global power dynamics.

We’re talking Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, both George Bushes, plus John McCain and Mitt Romney.

But now, with Trump, we will once again have a chief executive who has consistently behaved in a subservient manner toward a murderous Russian despot – the same murderous despot who has, until now, viewed the U.S. as the primary obstacle to his quest for European domination.

The horror is not just that Trump is kowtowing so shamelessly to Putin, but that he has managed to bend the entire GOP’s attitude in that inexplicable and anti-American direction. Trump apologists would protest this assertion, and even try to minimize his previous musings about withdrawing the U.S. from NATO. However, his choice of a Fox News host as secretary of defense provides solid proof to the point. Such a lightweight appointment to this critical Cabinet post is exactly the “welcome mat” Putin has been wishing for as he plots further expansion in Eastern Europe. And, when Trump and his acolytes in Congress cut off aid to Ukraine, our next president will confirm beyond doubt (even to his die-hard base) that he has officially volunteered to be that Russian killer’s prize sock puppet – to our country’s everlasting shame.

So much for America’s standing as “leader of the free world.”

I have a suggestion for those bravos of his who roar up and down the roads in their pickup trucks with king-sized American flags flying. It’s time they started bleaching out the red stripes and blue fields in those flags because solid white is the banner of surrender that we are starting to show our foes – and alienated friends – across the globe.

