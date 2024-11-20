Hires, promotions, appointments

Cole Clement was promoted to vice president of marketing strategy at Maine Savings Federal Credit Union. He joined the credit union in November 2021 as marketing strategy director, and he has been a board member for the Skowhegan Economic Development Corp. since 2020, and previously spent three years at Skowhegan Savings Bank as a digital growth specialist.

Hancock Lumber reorganized its leadership roles and welcomed a few new members. Mark Hopkins has been named the single, company-wide chief operating officer, expanded from his position of COO of retail. Rebecca Hatfield joined under the newly created position of chief strategy and revenue officer. Hillary Roy joined Hancock Lumber as chief people officer.

Sarah Clayton joined Northern Light Mercy Hospital Women’s Health as an OB/GYN.

Giving back

Bangor Savings Bank donated $50,000 to Avesta Housing to go toward its Homeownership Center, a program to help people with moderate incomes purchase their first homes.

100+ Women Who Care Southern Maine celebrated its 10th anniversary and selected Camp No Limits as its quarterly nonprofit donation recipient, expecting to donate $24,000 from its members. Camp No Limits provides specialized camps for children with limb loss and limb differences. Two runner-up organizations, Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing and Ferry Beach Association, will each receive $2,000. 100+ Women who Care Southern Maine has raised over $650,000 for Maine nonprofits since its founding in 2014.

Copy the Story Link