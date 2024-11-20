A Portland man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for having sexually explicit conversations online with a minor with whom he discussed meeting out of state.

Joshua Decker, 36, pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing child pornography and one count of enticing a minor. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Tuesday, and he will also be on probation for life.

According to court records, Decker began talking with a 16-year-old in Oregon over an online chat forum in late 2022. Their conversations then moved to Skype and Snapchat, where prosecutors say they became sexually graphic. Eventually, Decker started discussing plans to visit the teenager, whom prosecutors did not identify.

In July 2023, Portland police executed a search warrant at Decker’s home and found a Sky Tablet in his car that contained a video of a girl younger than 12 being sexually abused. Police said they found the video in the tablet’s “trash” folder but that it was still accessible.

A victim impact statement that was submitted before Decker’s sentencing was not publicly available Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine pointed to an “alarming 300% increase” in online enticement in a statement Tuesday.

In court records, a public defender for Decker said he admitted to the conduct, that the crime was serious and that Decker wanted treatment. Decker described an abusive childhood; he struggled with housing instability and substance use disorder stemming from an opioid prescription he received when he was 16 years old.

Decker was previously convicted in Androscoggin County Criminal Court in 2018 for possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.

