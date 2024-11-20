Wed. 11/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 11/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom, City Hall
Wed. 11/20 6 p.m. District 5 Meeting Casco Bay High School
Thu. 11/21 4 p.m. Development Corp. Zoom
Mon. 11/25 5 p.m. City Council Exec. Session City Hall
Tue. 11/26 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 11/26 6 p.m. District 6 Meeting Zoom
Wed. 11/27 6 p.m. District 1 Meeting Zoom
Wed. 11/27 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Committee Zoom, P.I. Community Center
