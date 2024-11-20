Five more men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting on Forest Avenue in late July.

They all face charges of elevated aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit assault, according to spokesperson Brad Nadeau for the Portland police.

Police are still trying to find a sixth man, 45-year-old Kristofer Haken of Londonderry, New Hampshire. Nadeau said that Haken is considered “dangerous and may be armed” and that they believe he is linked with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Police say Aaron Karp, who was arrested in August and charged with murder related to the shooting, also has ties to the biker club. In previous court hearings, a prosecutor for the state has alleged the entire incident stemmed from rivalries between the Outlaws and another club.

Karp, 47, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 5. and is still being held at the Cumberland County Jail. The state has accused him of shooting 54-year-old Susan McHugh of Gray.

The new five defendants include 22-year-old Kaleb Cidre of Windham, 45-year-old Jason Keenan of Bath, 30-year-old James Moody of Bowdoin, 33-year-old Caleb Pelkey of Portland and 48-year-old Nathan Walsh of Lewiston.

Nadeau declined to share any information on whether police believe the men are also connected with a motorcycle club.

This story will be updated.

