A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Aroostook County after allegedly driving the wrong way on the interstate and almost colliding with a state trooper.

James Burch, a 75-year-old man from Freeport, was charged with criminal OUI, aggravated driving to endanger and passing a roadblock, according to Maine State Police.

Trooper Noah Castonguay was trying to stop Burch’s car around midnight and had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with him, said spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Castonguay then forced Burch’s car to pull over at a crossover near Oakfield by striking the passenger side of Burch’s car with his cruiser, Moss said.

Neither man was injured.

