Touch-A-Truck

The Buxton Recreation Department is hosting the annual holiday Touch-A-Truck from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Bar Mills Fire Station on Portland Road. The event includes a tree lighting at 6 p.m., refreshments, and Santa will be there.

The Recreation Department is looking for one-of-a-kind classic cars, trucks and tractors to participate. For more information or to join in, contact Grace Bibber at gbibber@buxton.me.us.

Free concert

North Congregational Church at 22 Church Hill Road (Groveville) is hosting Westbrook City Band with a performance from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Refreshments will be served.

Donate blood

The American Red Cross is conducting a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org/give.

