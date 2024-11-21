Rep. Sally Cluchey (D) won reelection to the Maine House District 52 seat over David Guilmette (R) by just 14 votes, the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Wednesday after a recount.

The final vote count was 2,748 to 2,734, making it the second-closest in this year’s election, with a difference of 0.29% at the time of the recount. The race between Stephen Bunker (D) and Randall Gauvin (R) was the closest, with a 0.22% difference.

According to the Office of Secretary of State, the ballots from the uniformed military and overseas voters broke heavily for Cluchey, though there were just 29 ballots cast.

Cluchey will return to Augusta to represent the towns of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond. She pushed for affordable housing, healthy communities, good government and reproductive rights during her campaign.

Guilmette ran on a platform of standing up for the Constitution of the United States and Maine, particularly for Second Amendment rights, along with school choice, securing U.S. borders and reducing tax burdens.

Copy the Story Link