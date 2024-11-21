I would like to give my sincere thanks to the voters of South Portland for reelecting me to the South Portland School Board. It is an honor and a privilege to be given the opportunity to make decisions on behalf of our youth. There are many issues before us that affect the well-being of our students, including mental health, housing, equity in education, responsible budgeting. The list goes on, and the role of a school board member is critical in caring for generations to come.

I want to thank supporters who wrote letters for me: Peter Swarr, Jennifer Christensen, Matt Beck, Leslie Barteaux, Kevin Battle, Sherre Maynard, Brendan Williams, Kathy Hanson, Rob Liscord, Tandy Ratliff, Julia Edwards and Mary Robbins. Many other supporters had signs on their lawns, and I am grateful for them as well. I am blessed.

We live in a great city where people care about who represents them and decisions that are made on their behalf. Please stay active. Attend meetings. Speak up. Your voice matters.

Again, thank you for believing in me and trusting me with this awesome job. I vow to do my very best.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

Copy the Story Link