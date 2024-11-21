A shooting in Lincoln Wednesday morning has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy, officials said.

Police responded to 614 Mohawk Road after receiving a report of a shooting before 9:30 a.m. They found a man dead at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Thursday night.

“The investigation has led investigators to believe that the decedent is 51-year-old Jason Nadeau, of Lincoln,” Moss said.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide, Moss said. The incident remains under investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit north, Moss said.

State police troopers have identified all involved parties, but no arrests had been made as of 8 p.m. Thursday, Moss said. She added that the shooting is considered an isolated incident, and there are no ongoing threats to the public.

Reached by phone, Moss said police are confident that Nadeau was the victim and do not expect anything to change, but additional tests are pending and must be completed before his identification can be considered final.

