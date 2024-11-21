Nestled on Main Street in Damariscotta, Barco Provisions opened its doors last week. Jamie and Pennington “Penn” Way, co-owners of Sea Smoke Shop, were inspired to launch the new global market after traveling extensively throughout their lives.

The shelves feature products from 15 countries, such as balsamic vinegar from Italy, fish sauce from Vietnam and fermented bean paste from Taiwan, and there are plans to expand to 20.

Locals can find tinned fish from Spain, Portugal and Norway; unique Oreo cookie flavors; and cucumber-flavored Lay’s Potato Chips. For holiday shoppers looking to gift ancient traditions this year, imported panettone, hand-painted ceramics and olive oil soaps from Middle Eastern producers may be the perfect choice.

Think H Mart meets World Market — a wide selection of curated goods.

“These products fill a niche,” Penn said. “And lately, they’ve become a phenomenon.”

He mentioned Shin Ramyun, the spicy Korean instant noodle that has quickly become a staple in college dorm rooms, viral TikTok videos and bodegas.

Mainers who can’t attend a soccer game in Germany or visit the Piazza San Marco in Venice can now eat their way around the world — or at least, that’s the aim.

For example, consider chopped chili peppers. To enhance a dish, locals can select Tantan Xiang chopped red chili (壇壇鄉 精製剁辣椒) from China or Delizie Di Calabria crushed Calabrian chili peppers from Italy.

Penn has a few favorite items, such as Tsurubishio aged soy sauce (-4年熟成二段仕込み醤油「鶴醤) from Japan. There are also more exclusive offerings, like one sauce from Red Boat. The Vietnamese business recently collaborated with Chef Tue Nguyen, a TikTok star, to create a fish jus from a single barrel in Phy Quoc, so when it’s gone, it’s gone.

From an ice cream parlor to a global market

Before it became Barco Provisions, the shop was known as Wicked Scoops, a hot spot where locals could enjoy frappes and sundaes made with Gifford’s Ice Cream.

Managing a family and two small businesses became overwhelming for the Ways. After five years, they paused, focusing on the Sea Smoke Shop and devising a new plan.

Sea Smoke, a heady seaside store since 2016, offers glass pieces from American artists across 37 states and vintage ashtrays, quality grinders and cannabis-related tools.

Penn noted that Sea Smoke customers seeking guidance several times a week will ask for his help. He personalizes the experience by sending photos and exchanging feedback to find the “perfect” product, an approach he hopes to bring to Barco Provisions.

“The space sat empty for a while,” Penn said. “We chose to focus on what we know: travel. This December, I will visit my 44th country, and this shop is a collection of my favorite things from a lifetime of adventures.”

Recipes for home cooks

Upon entering, a tiki bar serves as a cash register, evoking the vibe of a Caribbean vendor’s market. Interestingly enough, operations are quite similar.

All items are priced in cash to keep costs below MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) and avoid transaction fees. Most products range from $3-$20, with some vintage finds that Penn claims are still discounted.

“I bypass the wholesaler and buy directly from producers.,” Penn said. “The goal is to make these goods available for everyone — without them having to travel to find them.”

Don’t know how to use smoked paprika, Sicilian white peach jam or Szechuan bean sauce? No problem — the Ways offer recipes for many of the in-store ingredients.

“I love spaghetti alla puttanesca,” Penn said. “Many different versions exist, but my favorite recipe uses a can of San Marzano tomatoes. Customers can pick it up, and voilá — it yields two full servings for leftovers.”

Attention holiday shoppers

On Nov. 15, Barco Provisions held its grand opening, which attracted many visitors and somewhat depleted the store’s supply. Penn is connecting with distributors this weekend to ensure a restock.

“Everything we offer rotates,” said Penn, adding that customers can expect changes each month. “There are limited edition and seasonal items that will no longer be available once they are sold out. Core items near and dear to us will always remain in stock.”

While the Way’s travels inspire most products, many are also recommended by professional culinary friends to keep the selection exciting when the couple isn’t traveling.

Penn participated in study abroad programs as a teenager, graduating high school early to spend six months in Spain and attending a three-month language-development summer program. This sparked his lifelong passion for travel, teaching English abroad and living in locations from Costa Rica to various European towns.

“I still remember carrying a Ziploc full of stationery as a kid,” Penn said. “Sending notes back home meant so much to me. It’s still a great way to connect with loved ones, so we sell vintage airmail envelopes.”

In addition to snacks and cooking ingredients, postcards, eco-friendly canvas bags, Tunisian bowls, martini glasses and vintage ice buckets are available as gifts.

Barco Provisions is located at 95 Main St. in Damariscotta and is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, or follow along on Instagram @Barcomaine to learn about upcoming pop-up events.

Note that next week, Penn hopes to have gift cards ready for holiday shoppers.

