NORRIDGEWOCK — Prior complaints were lodged as early as April by local officials concerned with inhumane conditions at a Norridgewock home where the state last month seized nearly 50 dogs and a few cats, according to an affidavit.

The home, a single-wide mobile home at 42 Madison Road, belongs to Diane and Steven Bouffard.

Maine’s Animal Welfare Program executed a search warrant at the property Oct. 24, seeking to find and seize evidence of the crime of cruelty to animals. There was probable cause that an animal cruelty violation had taken place or was taking place at the property, according to the affidavit written by Rachel Welch, a district humane agent for the program.

The search of the property revealed 48 dogs, including 46 that were white or tan shih tzus, and five cats, all of which were seized by the state. At least three of the dogs and likely more were never registered with the town, according to Norridgewock’s dog license records.

Multiple prior complaints were made against the property, according to the affidavit. On April 17, Welch wrote that she had received a complaint from Dexter Bridges, Norridgewock’s animal control officer, about poor living conditions for animals at the residence.

Welch said she met with Diane Bouffard on April 22 at the Madison Road residence, where Welch observed poor conditions inside the home. Welch said she gave Bouffard a notice to bathe the dogs and thoroughly clean the home, and asked Bouffard to consider neutering the animals.

When asked how many pets she had, Bouffard said she had 17 dogs, all registered with the town, and “about 15” cats, according to the affidavit.

On June 12, Bouffard reported a missing dog to the town. In the following days, multiple people reported seeing a dog in the vicinity of River Road in Norridgewock. Bouffard was contacted, but never showed up, according to Town Manager Richard LaBelle.

Three days later, a dead dog was reported on the shoulder of the road, and Bouffard confirmed it was one of her animals.

After multiple failed follow-up visits, Welch was able to meet again with Bouffard on Oct. 21 to see if changes had been made to the property. During the visit, Welch saw that a majority of the dogs had feces matted to their body.

Welch said she determined the area was not clean or safe enough for animals or people. The affidavit was filed Oct. 22.

Following the state’s seizure, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook received 23 of the dogs, the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk took nine dogs and three cats and Midcoast Humane accepted 14 dogs and two cats.

The dogs were matted and in poor condition when they arrived Oct. 24 at Midcoast Humane’s Brunswick location, but it was clear that they were nice animals, according to Executive Director Jess Townsend.

“When you’re working with pets that have come from an overcrowding situation, you never quite know what you’re getting until you get them,” Townsend said. “Absolutely lovely dogs, and I’m very sorry for the people who own them, because, you know, nice dogs don’t just happen. Nice dogs are socialized and raised, and they did a good job, and I’m going to guess that they got overwhelmed.”

Townsend said the dogs do not like being left alone, and would be happiest at a home with other dogs and owners who are present.

The Animal Welfare Society will update its website after the animals pass veterinary wellness checks and are available for adoption, according to Stephanie Kelley, the organization’s marketing communications manager.

Morning Sentinel staff writer Jake Freudberg contributed to this report.

