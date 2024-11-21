This week, educators nationwide celebrate the 103rd Annual American Education Week, a tradition that began in 1921 with the National Education Association and the American Legion. As a public school educator and the president of the Maine Education Association, I am inspired by my colleagues’ dedication to educating Maine’s future leaders. Their commitment to every Maine student’s success and contributions to our communities are worth celebrating every day. A strong public education system is essential for a stronger future for us all.

Our students need more than just backpacks and pencils to succeed – it requires the collective effort of every adult in our schools. From teachers to education technicians, custodians to school counselors, bus drivers to nutrition workers, each role is crucial to supporting student success, and this week we want to recognize them for their impact on Maine’s future leaders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jesse Hargrove is president of the Maine Education Association.

Maine’s public schools have a rich history of producing remarkable individuals. From renowned authors like Stephen King to influential figures like Margaret Chase Smith, our schools have cultivated countless extraordinary leaders. Each one is a testament to the dedication of Maine educators, who continue to inspire and nurture each generation of Mainers and equip our students with the skills they need to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Maine has made significant strides in recent years, expanding our career and technical education programs to offer students diverse pathways to success and preparing our future workforce. Our community colleges and universities have seen increased enrollment, and Maine’s public schools are becoming increasingly diverse, welcoming students from all backgrounds.

However, we still face significant challenges. The ongoing teacher shortage is a crisis, with estimates indicating the need to fill nearly 1,300 teacher and education technician positions annually. In 2021, only 429 students completed teacher education programs in Maine, a stark contrast when compared to the number of people leaving the profession. We have an education exodus.

This week is dedicated to recognizing the immense dedication and commitment everyone in our schools gives to our students and communities. As we celebrate American Education Week this week, let’s celebrate the excellence of Maine’s public schools and the exceptional employees who work within them.

I encourage you to make time to engage with your local schools in some way and learn about the remarkable things happening within the walls of our school buildings. Consider attending a school concert or school play and be inspired by the next generation of leaders. Get involved at the local level by attending school board meetings. Support your local school budgets so that educators have the resources they need to support all children in the classroom, and perhaps most importantly, take the time to thank the educators that are making a difference day in and day out.

By supporting our schools and our educators, we are investing in the strength and vitality of our community, and a brighter future for Maine.

