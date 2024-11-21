A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in New Hampshire.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. in a wooded area in Exeter between Front Street and Powder Mill Road. The Exeter Police Department said the person was walking the tracks and unaware of the approaching southbound train.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

The Downeaster makes five daily trips between Brunswick and Boston.

Copy the Story Link