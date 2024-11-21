Lucy Johnson and Caroline Rousseau each recorded a hat trick as the Cheverus/Windham/Medomak co-op team opened Maine’s girls’ hockey season Thursday with a 9-0 win over York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble, at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Grace Townsend, Scotlyn Buxton and Taylor Lucas also scored for the two-time defending state champions.

