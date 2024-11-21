KYIV — Russian forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukraine’s air force said Thursday – an attack that, if confirmed, would represent a dramatic intensification in the missile war between the two nations.

The strike comes two days after Ukrainian forces fired U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into Russia for the first time, following a lifting of restrictions on their use inside Russia by the Biden administration. In addition, Russia reported that British-made Storm Shadow missiles were fired into its territory Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in its daily report Thursday that its air defense systems “shot down two U.K.-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles,” but it did not provide any further details. Russian military bloggers reported earlier that the missiles were fired at targets in Russia’s Kursk region. British media outlets, including the BBC, confirmed the attacks, citing unidentified officials, but there have been no official statements.

British officials were previously vocal in supporting Ukraine using their missiles against Russia, but Britain appeared unwilling to act alone while the United States kept its ban. British officials hinted at a possible change this week, saying the government was working in cooperation with the United States.

Asked in Parliament whether Britain planned to “align with the United States” in granting Kyiv permission to use the British-supplied missiles, Maria Eagle, the minister of state for defense procurement, said the British government “absolutely” intended to “align with our allies in making sure that Ukraine can make use of the capability that has been offered” by its backers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the use of the Storm Shadows a “new escalation.” He did not confirm the use of the ICBM, referring questions to the Defense Ministry.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova appeared to take a call during her Thursday briefing in which an unknown person instructed her that the ministry is “not commenting” on the alleged launch of a ballistic missile.

“About ballistic missile strikes, which is forbidden to even talk about, we are not commenting on that at all,” said the person, the sound of whose voice was picked up on a microphone and could be heard clearly in the briefing. The moment was caught on a live stream of the briefing and was later cut from the ministry’s official video of the conference.

Zakharova later told Russian state news agency Tass that the call was just an expert clarifying that the topic was not for the ministry. “So there is no intrigue,” she said.

If the Russian use of an ICBM is confirmed, it would be the first time such a weapon has been used in the Ukraine war. An ICBM can travel thousands of miles and carry nuclear warheads. In Thursday’s attack on Dnipro, the missile was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region on the Caspian Sea, which is more than 600 miles away, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also accused Russia of firing the ICBM in a statement. “Today there was a new Russian rocket. All characteristics – speed, altitude – of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Examinations are now underway. It is obvious that Putin is using Ukraine as a training ground.”

The attack began about 5 a.m., lasted two hours and included a shorter-range Kinzhal ballistic missile and seven cruise missiles, the air force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down six cruise missiles, and “the other missiles (were) without significant consequences,” it said.

Local authorities said only that a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities was damaged, but Ukrainian military officials do not typically comment if sensitive facilities are hit. Russian military bloggers, meanwhile, suggested the target was a factory making long-range missiles.

The change in Western policy to allow Ukraine to use U.S. and British weapons to strike inside Russia follows Moscow’s deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops to its Kursk region, where heavy fighting is taking place between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

U.S. officials emphasize that Washington is not at war with Russia. However, they also say they view the deployment of North Korean troops as escalatory, and that the change in policy was intended in part to deter Pyongyang from sending additional forces.

At a Group of 20 summit in Brazil, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this week he was “not going to get into operational details” on missiles in Ukraine “because the only winner, if we were to do that, is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

“I’ve been really clear for a long time now, we need to double down,” he said. “We need to make sure Ukraine has what is necessary for as long as necessary.”

