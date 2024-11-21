The top 10 football teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 11/20/24



1. Portland (9) 98 2. Thornton Academy 88 3. Kennebunk (1) 79 4. Falmouth 75 5. Wells 53 6. Fryeburg Academy 40 6. Noble 40 8. Deering 28 9. Bonny Eagle 18 10. Foxcroft Academy 17

