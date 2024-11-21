Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Crafts, greenery, bake sale, knitted items, raffle for queen-sized quilt or $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel or Christmas basket full of goodies, used Christmas decorations, used jewelry, and RADA knives. Chowda or sandwiches for lunch, plus coffee, punch and sweets.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Ave., South Portland.

Holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road, Cumberland. Crafts and gifts, white elephant table, cookie walk, silent auction. Lunch with hot dogs and sandwiches.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland. Handcrafted Thanksgiving and Christmas items, homemade foods, candy, crafts, ornaments, knits, jewelry, antiques, greenery, books, Henna tattoos, children’s shopping area, snack bar and live music. All proceeds go to emergency fund to help friends and neighbors.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Hosted by White Rock Friendship Club as a college scholarship fundraiser. Handmade crafts, bake sale, white elephant table and raffles. Lunch is corn chowder or steamed hot dog, includes chips, cookie and a drink.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Grange, 33 Wilson Road, Gorham. Crafters, jewelry, sewn and knitted items, soy candles, home decor and more.

Advertisement

Christmas fair –Friday. Nov. 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Handmade crafts.

Christmas Marketplace – Friday, Dec. 6, 2-6 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Handmade crafts, breads, baked goods, pickles and more.

Craft fair and book sale – Saturday, Dec. 7, North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham.

Holiday fair – Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Tory Hill Meeting House, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Baked goods, candy and fudge, white elephant table, raffle and basket table, wreaths and cemetery baskets. Takeout luncheon with chili or chowder with crackers, cookie and water; pickup 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Holiday market and celebration – Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-7 p.m., Westbrook Common, Main Street. Sponsored by Discover Downtown Westbrook. Hot chocolate, s’mores, local makers market and holiday music.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Bonny Eagle Middle School, 92 Sokokis Trail, Buxton. Free admission, crafts, food, jewelry, home decor, 10-minute Christmas mini photo sessions and more. All proceeds benefit a BEMS student who needs a lifesaving seizure dog. To rent a table, contact hrhoades@bonnyeagle.org.

St. Nick’s Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Local vendors with crafts, gifts, treats and children’s activities. Lunch includes chili, chowder, hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend. Donations of toys and other essentials accepted, distributed to the community.

Copy the Story Link