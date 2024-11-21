Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Free, takeout Thanksgiving dinner – Thursday, Nov. 28. Meals can be picked up or delivered. For more information and reservations, call Roxanne Hanscom Moody at 839-4516 or email trmoody75.r@gmail.com.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 child, $20 family. Takeout available.

