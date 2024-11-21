Walker Friends to meet



The next Friends of The Walker Memorial Library meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the library at 800 Main St. The monthly meeting is a week early because the fourth Thursday in November is Thanksgiving this year.

The Friends are planning its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14. The group is seeking members costing $5 per year to join. They’re also looking for holiday craft helpers, bakers, holiday decoration setup and cleanup volunteers, or just visitors to come to the annual event to support the Friends, according to an announcement.

Big turkey turnout

Volunteers at First Baptist Church on Main Street served 287 free turkey meals on Nov. 16, according to a post online.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 20, 1974, that Horace McLellan was named to present a program when the Highland Lake Grange was to gather for a meeting and a meal. Harold Macomber and his daughter, Susan, were on the supper committee.

