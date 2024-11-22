FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Grey Wolf,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

4. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid): Volume 19,” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

6. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

7. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

8. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

9. “Bear,” by Julia Phillips (Hogarth)

10. “Creation Lake,” by Rachel Kushner (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “The Best American Short Stories 2024,” by Lauren Groff (Mariner)

4. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

5. “I Who Have Never Known Men,” by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit)

6. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

7. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

10. “Human Acts,” by Han Kang (Hogarth)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Message,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

2. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” by Gillian Anderson (Abrams)

3. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

4. “Lifeform,” By Jenny Slate (Little Brown)

5. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

6. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” by Ina Garten (Crown)

8. “The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography,” by Peter Ames Carlin (Doubleday)

9. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

10. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin)

Paperback

1. “How to Listen,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

2. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

3. “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” by Donn Fendler (Harper)

4. “Constant Reader: The New Yorker Columns 1927-28,” by Dorothy Parker (McNally Editions)

5. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

6. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

7. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Picador)

8. “Any Person is the Only Self: Essays,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG Originals)

9. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

10. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

