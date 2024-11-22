Maine Celtics players celebrate during the first quarter of a game. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

The skies are looking a little soggy, but that won’t dampen our weekend spirits.

Let’s tip things off with a pair of Maine Celtics games. See them play the Capital City Go-Go on Friday night and Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo. Other weekend events include the Monica Wood play “Saint Dad” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta and comic Ryan Hamilton at the State Theatre.

Nick Sylvester of Strafford, New Hampshire, reacts to the gameplay on the Attack from Mars pinball machine at Wessie’s Den. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

If you’re looking for a new twist on spending time in bars, cafes and breweries, we’ve got the skinny on which ones have board games, arcade games and more. Why not check out Another Round in Portland or Wessie’s Den in Westbrook this weekend?

Candlelight Concert on March 16, 2024 in Portland. Photo by Eliza Matheson

If you’re a fan of Adele or Coldplay and want to experience their music in a truly unique way, consider the Candlelight Concert Series at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Portland on Saturday. A string quartet will be playing the music of Adele at 6 p.m., followed by a show at 8 p.m. featuring the music of Coldplay. The church will be illuminated solely by candlelight. Swoon!

Melissa Ferrick. Photo by Shervin Lainez

We’re not done with live music. Another Saturday night option is singer-songwriter Melissa Ferrick at One Longfellow Square in Portland. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will be opened by the duo Sweet Petunia and their sweet harmonies.

Ube soft serve from Le’Cha in Portland. Photo courtesy of Le’Cha

A sweet tooth knows no seasons, which is why it  – and you – would appreciate a trip to Le’Cha in Portland’s Deering Center for some ice cream. We’re especially fond of the ube (purple yam) soft serve. Le’Cha also has several Gifford’s hard serve options.

Johnny Ruoff, a manager at Entertainment Luxury Cinemas in South Portland, vacuums the floor inside the lobby where posters of movies from years ago hang on the wall. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

The less than ideal forecast means that going to the movies might be on your entertainment menu. Here’s a guide to Greater Portland movie theaters that highlights some of the improvements to things like seating and concessions.  One super fun fact is that Entertainment Luxury Cinemas recently opened in the space formerly occupied by Cinemagic at Clark’s Pond in South Portland.

