The skies are looking a little soggy, but that won’t dampen our weekend spirits.

Let’s tip things off with a pair of Maine Celtics games. See them play the Capital City Go-Go on Friday night and Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo. Other weekend events include the Monica Wood play “Saint Dad” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta and comic Ryan Hamilton at the State Theatre.

If you’re looking for a new twist on spending time in bars, cafes and breweries, we’ve got the skinny on which ones have board games, arcade games and more. Why not check out Another Round in Portland or Wessie’s Den in Westbrook this weekend?

If you’re a fan of Adele or Coldplay and want to experience their music in a truly unique way, consider the Candlelight Concert Series at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Portland on Saturday. A string quartet will be playing the music of Adele at 6 p.m., followed by a show at 8 p.m. featuring the music of Coldplay. The church will be illuminated solely by candlelight. Swoon!

We’re not done with live music. Another Saturday night option is singer-songwriter Melissa Ferrick at One Longfellow Square in Portland. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will be opened by the duo Sweet Petunia and their sweet harmonies.

A sweet tooth knows no seasons, which is why it – and you – would appreciate a trip to Le’Cha in Portland’s Deering Center for some ice cream. We’re especially fond of the ube (purple yam) soft serve. Le’Cha also has several Gifford’s hard serve options.

The less than ideal forecast means that going to the movies might be on your entertainment menu. Here’s a guide to Greater Portland movie theaters that highlights some of the improvements to things like seating and concessions. One super fun fact is that Entertainment Luxury Cinemas recently opened in the space formerly occupied by Cinemagic at Clark’s Pond in South Portland.

