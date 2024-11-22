Colby College lost to La Verne, 3-1, and was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament on Friday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Colby, which advanced with a first-round win over UMass Dartmouth on Thursday, ends the season with a 25-4 record. La Verne improves to 25-5 and advances to the third round.

Colby won the first set, 26-24, before losing the next three, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-15.

Brady Moseley had 17 kills and LJ Grant added 14 for Colby.

Copy the Story Link