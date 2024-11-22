CLASS A

Who: Portland (9-2) vs. Thornton Academy (9-2)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: This is a rematch of last year’s state final, won by Thornton, 24-14, and it’s the fourth time in the last nine seasons the teams have met in the Class A final. Thornton has won six Class A titles since 2012, also beating Portland in 2015 and 2018. The Trojans are playing in their sixth straight championship game. Bangor (1979-81) is the only other Class A school to play in three straight since the playoff system began in 1967. … Portland’s last state title was in 2002. The Bulldogs are 0-5 since then in championship games. … Thornton advanced by beating Noble, 57-29, in the South final. Portland routed Bangor, 54-14, in the North final.

Portland averages 403 yards per game. Quarterback Louis Thurston (88 of 140 passing, 1,309 yards passing, 908 yards rushing), multi-positional Cordell Jones (934 yards rushing, 528 yards receiving, 24 total TDs), and Aidan McGowan (795 yards rushing, 208 yards receiving, 12 total TDs) are top threats behind a line anchored by tackles Anthony Tavares and Colin Kelly. Linebackers Carter Lucca (80 tackles) and Lisandro Rodrigues (six sacks, 13 tackles for loss), lineman Kelly (11 TFLs) and sophomore safety Alex Martin (56 tackles) head a defense that has allowed 183 yards per game. … Thornton’s Mauricio Sunderland (1,067 yards rushing, 19 TDs) and senior QB Wyatt Benoit (929 yards) have combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards. Benoit ran for two TDs and threw for one in last year’s title game, and completed 74% of his passes this season (1,187 yards). Jackson Paradis (34 catches, 470 yards) is his top target. Paradis and Ryan Camire have touchdowns in Thornton’s dangerous return game. Sophomore linebacker Brennan Tabor (113 tackles), Dom Hussey (88 tackles) and Henry Kenniston (74 tackles) lead a bend-but-don’t-break defense.

Thornton has held Jones and McGowan to a total of 103 rushing yards (2.5 per carry) in the last two meetings. Portland defense caused three Benoit turnovers (two fumbles, one interception) in a regular-season win over Thornton and allowed one first down and seven total yards in the second half.

CLASS B



Who: Falmouth (10-0) vs. Kennebunk (10-0)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: This is a matchup of unbeaten teams that started the year in different situations. Kennebunk was coming off its first state title since 1991. Falmouth had a new head coach after longtime coach John Fitzsimmons was forced out following a 2-6 season.

Kennebunk, with 18 seniors, showed that its four quality running backs and strong line can wear down an opponent in its 35-14 win over Deering in the South regional final. Kennebunk scored on three straight possessions in the third quarter and held Deering to 71 second-half yards. Falmouth is making its first appearance in a state final. The Navigators demonstrated season-long strengths – swarming, relentless defense and an explosive offense – in beating Messalonskee, 51-7, and Lawrence, 35-7, in the North playoffs.

Kennebunk is a run-first outfit under second-year head coach Keith Noel (21-1). Fullback Brady Stone leads the team in carries (162), yards (1,261) and touchdowns (18). Austin West (105 carries, 901 yards, 12 TDs) has good size and speed. In the playoffs, Moose Keys (35 carries, 405 yards, 6 TD) and Ethan Burr (32 carries, 287 yards, 6 TD) have become more involved. Quarterback Sam Haley (68 of 98 passing, 1,010 yards, 8 TDs) and receivers Max Andrews (29 catches, 420 yards, 6 TDs) and Jaiden Homa (21 catches, 245 yards, 2 TDs) keep defenses honest. … Falmouth has thrived under its new head coach, Spencer Emerson, starting with junior quarterback Tres Walker (105 of 152 passing, 1,732 yards, 26 TDs, 3 INTs). Indi Backman is the top running back and an outstanding linebacker. Giovanni Guerrette (22 catches, 474 yards, 9 TDs in regular season) can turn screens into touchdowns, and Logan McVeigh and Abram Wintersteen are both averaging over 16 yards per catch. Falmouth’s defense has allowed 68 points. Opponents have completed just 39.5% of their passes while gaining 2.5 yards per carry.

CLASS C



Who: Hermon (8-2) vs. Fryeburg Academy (8-2)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Don Roux Field, Lewiston

Outlook: Hermon is in its first state championship game, and Fryeburg’s only state championship was in 1963. In the playoff era, Fryeburg has lost four state title games, including a 13-12 loss to Nokomis in 2018. Over the past two seasons, Fryeburg has been one of the top teams in the state, regardless of class. The Raiders were the only team to come close to beating Leavitt in 2023, losing 36-32 in the Class C South final. This year, their setbacks were one-point losses to state finalists Falmouth (15-14) and Wells (21-20). Fryeburg has not allowed a point in its two playoff games, beating York, 48-0, and Leavitt, 38-0.

Fryeburg Coach David Turner describes Hermon as a fast, physical team with playmakers. Hermon passes less than 10 times a game, but QB Ethan Curtis has been efficient in the playoffs, including a 7-for-8 effort in the North final against Medomak Valley – a 24-14 win. Backs Max Hopkins (168 carries, 923 yards) and Bruce Coulter (90 carries, 874 yards) are the focal points. Coulter had 12 tackles and an interception against Medomak. … Fryeburg is 5-1 and is averaging 39 points a game since Benny Arnason of Iceland took over at quarterback. The offense centers around its offensive line springing hard-charging backs Daniel Ruiz of Mexico and Malik Sow of Germany. A stingy defense features a strong front seven, including a top college prospect, 6-5, 295-pound lineman Anton Kravchuk of Ukraine.

CLASS D



Who: Foxcroft Academy (11-0) vs. Wells (10-0)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Don Roux Field, Lewiston

Outlook: Wells is 35-0 against Class D opponents as a Class D team. That includes state championship game wins against Foxcroft Academy in 2017 (48-0), 2018 (55-20) and 2023 (22-21). Foxcroft led last year’s title game 21-0 at halftime, but the Warriors rallied to win their sixth state championship, and fifth under Coach Tim Roche (184-76 in 25 seasons), including titles in Class B in 2011 and Class C in 2016. Foxcroft is in the state final for the fourth consecutive year and won back-to-back titles in 2021-22. … Both teams were 2-0 vs. Class C teams this year, with wins against regional champs. Wells beat Fryeburg, 21-20, and Foxcroft shut out Hermon, 17-0.

Foxcroft throws more often with QB Griffin Caruso, who completed 70.1% of his passes in the regular seasons, but Wells junior Cal Moody (37 of 65, 774 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INT) can hit big plays. Both teams feature two talented running backs. Eli Potter (1,213 yards) and Dom Buxton (1,049 yards) have combined for 37 touchdowns and average about 9 yards per carry. Foxcroft’s Finn Holmes (73 carries, 577 yards, 6 TD in the regular season) and Landon Smith (84 carries, 616 yards, 9 TDs) have been similarly effective. Both teams also demonstrated good run defense against a twin-back approach in the regional finals. Foxcroft shut down Winslow’s Hassan Hobbi and Liem Fortin, who had combined for 538 yards the week before. Wells held Winthrop’s quality tandem of Carter Rivers and Colby Cobb to 51 total yards.

