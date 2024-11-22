Lynden Breen scored the tying goal midway through the second period, then set up Owen Fowler’s go-ahead tally just 2:40 later as the University of Maine picked up a 3-1 win over New Hampshire in a Hockey East game in Durham, New Hampshire.

Frank Djurasevic added a short-handed empty-net goal with 5.6 seconds left as the fifth-ranked Black Bears (8-2-2, 5-2-2 Hockey East) broke a seven-game winless streak at the Whittemore Center. Maine had won at UNH since 2019.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine at RPI WHEN: 3 p.m. Nov. 30 STREAMING: ESPN+

Black Bears goalie Albin Boija finished with 24 saves.

UNH (4-4-2, 1-3-2) took the lead 7:17 into the second period when Liam Devlin scored during a 5-on-3 power play.

Copy the Story Link