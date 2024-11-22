Lynden Breen scored the tying goal midway through the second period, then set up Owen Fowler’s go-ahead tally just 2:40 later as the University of Maine picked up a 3-1 win over New Hampshire in a Hockey East game in Durham, New Hampshire.

Frank Djurasevic added a short-handed empty-net goal with 5.6 seconds left as the fifth-ranked Black Bears (8-2-2, 5-2-2 Hockey East) broke a seven-game winless streak at the Whittemore Center. Maine had won at UNH since 2019.

UP NEXT

WHO: Maine at RPI

WHEN: 3 p.m. Nov. 30

STREAMING: ESPN+

Black Bears goalie Albin Boija finished with 24 saves.

UNH (4-4-2, 1-3-2) took the lead 7:17 into the second period when Liam Devlin scored during a 5-on-3 power play.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles