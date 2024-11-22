My wife and I live in the house that is perched on the north end of the the East Elm Street Dam in Yarmouth. When the issue of possible dam removal arose a dozen years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor of the Press Herald (Feb. 2012) advocating for the preservation of the East Elm Street Dam.

When this issue arose again a few years ago, I thought that we should take a neutral position for two reasons. First, I figured that there were much larger forces at play regarding this issue, specifically, the interests of various environmental groups versus those of the marinas. Second, I believed that, with or without the dam, the Royal River would remain a wondrous gem.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gordon H. Clark Jr. is a resident of Yarmouth.

What I never could have imagined is that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would recommend removal of only part of the dam, leaving in place a deteriorating section that would obstruct river flow around the northerly and easterly sides of Gooch Island, resulting in degradation of the ecosystems of both the river and the island.

The river in this area would become still and possibly stagnant. And because river flow would become very limited year-round, not just during the one to two months in the summer when the river is naturally low, the island would be much more accessible, resulting in degradation of both its flora and fauna.

While I understand the Army Corps’ calculus of simply wanting to get the greatest number of alewives upriver for the least possible cost, it is mystifying that its so-called “aquatic ecosystem restoration” could allow for desecration of parts of that ecosystem.

After the Army Corps released its Tentatively Selected Plan, I was heartened by the Royal River Conservation Trust’s (RRCT) early expression of concern regarding the projected adverse impacts of this TSP on Gooch Island. And I was further encouraged by the RRCT’s recent declaration that it “stands firmly for the restoration of the Royal to a free-running river by the full removal of the East Elm Street Dam.” In its statement, the RRCT underlined the word “full”

There has been some discussion of possible so-called notching of the dam on the north side of the river. This would result in, at best, limited river flow around the island. Additionally, the town would be saddled with ongoing maintenance costs and liability risks related to the remaining portion of the dam.

Yarmouth has a once-in-centuries opportunity to restore the Royal River to its natural state and to preserve its and Gooch Island’s ecosystems. I suspect that all Abenaki/Wabanaki peoples, whose ancestors revered this area’s lands and waters, would want the town to act in accordance with the RRCT’s forceful recommendation.

Copy the Story Link