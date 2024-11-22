The Red Sox announced their complete 2025 coaching staff Friday, including promoting José Flores to first base coach/infield instructor.

Flores spent the past three years as Triple-A Worcester’s bench coach. The 53-year-old will replace Andy Fox who Boston fired in October.

Boston added to Jason Varitek’s title, which now is game-planning and run prevention coach. The run prevention part is new. He had previously served as game-planning coordinator and catching coach.

Parker Guinn will work with the catchers. He was hired as Boston’s catching instructor and a bullpen catcher.

The 31-year-old Guinn managed the Dominican Summer League Yankees the past two seasons. His resume also includes University of Washington assistant coach (2022-23), Everett Community College head coach (2021-22) and University of Utah assistant coach (2017-21).

Ramón Vázquez is back as Manager Alex Cora’s bench coach. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey, hitting coach Pete Fatse, assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal, third base coach/outfield instructor Kyle Hudson and bullpen catcher Charlie Madden also will continue in their same roles.

The Red Sox had already announced the additions of bullpen coach Chris Holt, a Portland native, and assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson earlier this offseason.

GUARDIANS: Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach in a Major League Baseball game, is leaving the San Francisco Giants to join the Cleveland Guardians.

Nakken made history in 2022 when she took over as first-base coach following an ejection. A former college softball star at Sacramento State, Nakken joined the Giants in 2014 and was promoted to a spot on manager Gabe Kapler’s staff in 2020, becoming the majors’ first full-time female coach.

Nakken has been hired as an assistant director within player development for the Guardians, who won the AL Central last season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt – the AL Manager of the Year.

With Cleveland, the 34-year-old Nakken will work with former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa. Her exact duties are still being determined.

DODGERS: Right-hander Dustin May, sidelined by injuries since May 2023, agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $2,135,000 ahead of Friday’s tender deadline.

A member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team, May has been limited to 20 starts since then.

He had Tommy John surgery on May 12, 2021, 11 days after leaving a start at Milwaukee in the second inning following a 94.3 mph fastball to Billy McKinney. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said May felt a shooting sensation on a curveball earlier in the plate appearance.

May returned to the Dodgers on Aug. 20, 2022, then left a start against Minnesota on May 17, 2023, after the first inning, when his fastball velocity dropped about 2 mph below his season average. May had Tommy John surgery for the second time that July 18.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge won’t be bothered if free agent Juan Soto gets a bigger deal from the New York Yankees than the captain’s $360 million, nine-year contract.

“It ain’t my money. I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can, I’m happy with whatever,” Judge said Friday, a day after he was a unanimous winner of his second AL MVP award. “That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most.”

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers, 144 RBI and 133 walks while hitting .322 as New York reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto batted .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBI and 129 walks in his first season with the Yankees and finished third in MVP voting, also trailing Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt. Jr.

