The sun was still well up in the sky but the air was slowly cooling when a yearling doe popped into the opening below my treestand, and began gleaning acorns from the forest floor. It was very early in my hunting career and just a year earlier I would not have hesitated to send an arrow on its way. This year I vowed to be more patient, and watched her feed until she wandered off, out of range then out of site. That was the first time I’d ever passed up a shot at a legal deer.

She returned an hour later and I was contemplating whether it was the sign of a second chance, but still fought the temptation. My resolve was rewarded a short time later when an 8-point buck trotted in to join the doe, gave her a casual glance then started feeding. This time my arrow flew, and deer hunting for me changed inexorably.

People hunt for many reasons, not the least of which is success. How you define that can vary from one hunter to the next, and for one hunter over time. If your goal is to fill a tag and put venison in the freezer, by all means take the first opportunity to shoot you get. If your goal is to grow as a hunter, at some point you’re going to have to adopt a policy of voluntary restraint. You can’t shoot the big ones if you aren’t willing to pass up the little ones.

It applies to more than just deer hunting. When duck hunting you might pass up hens in deference to drakes. Upland hunters might only shoot a bird on the wing, or one that’s been pointed and flushed by a dog. Jakes are legal during spring turkey season but a longbeard is a more meaningful objective.

While the term may carry negative connotations for some, I consider myself a trophy hunter. I’m no longer eager to take the first legal buck that offers a shot. Instead, I’ll hold out for something that meets my personal standards. In the process, I pass up countless opportunities, leaving the local does to add more deer to the population and teach their youngsters, or the younger bucks to grow accustomed to the area, or offer success to another hunter.

Of course, standards vary with time and place. I’ve learned to temper my expectations based on probabilities. After 35 years of hunting the same ground I’ve learned what’s possible and what’s probable. Others who hunt more productive ground might have higher standards, holding out for a deer that will dress out over 200 pounds or make the record books. Where I hunt, those deer rarely occur so I’ve set more realistic goals.

What any hunter ultimately harvests is a personal choice. In a state like Maine, any deer is a trophy, but if you want to grow as a hunter, consider setting higher standards for yourself. When the season opens there are two types of people in the woods: people who hunt deer, and deer hunters.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

