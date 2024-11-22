• State Manufactured Homes is a local, family-owned business celebrating 80 years of excellence

• Visit their established communities to see homes for sale at celebratory prices

• Sizes, models and unique community amenities to satisfy all types of home buyers

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, these homes are tucked away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to everything

✔ LOCATION Hillcrest is a 55+ manufactured housing community just off Route 1 in Scarborough. Offering the best in true in-dependent living, Hillcrest is well established, well-maintained, and close to everything southern Maine offers. Here, you’ll find public transportation and you’re within a fifteen minutes’ drive of beaches, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities and downtown Portland.

✔ DESIGN AND LAYOUT Imagine settling into your choice of a brand new, move-in ready, affordably priced home. While each model has its own charm and features, all of them are thoughtfully designed, making the most of the allotted square footage. Many homes offer corner gas fireplaces, separate laundry rooms, custom kitchen cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring, covered front porches, attached one- or two-car garages and much more.

✔ AMENITIES Hillcrest’s 55+ residents benefit from an activity center with a library, a fitness room, age-appropriate classes and holiday events, an outdoor pavilion for picnics, a dog park and a staff program director. There are scheduled trips to nearby grocery and shopping locations and two mornings a month are set aside for individual errands such as medical appointments.

✔ BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution to Maine’s senior housing needs. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, this sale furthers their commitment to this often-overlooked 55+ independent demographic. Homes start at $349,300, so come take a look, make your pick and celebrate your new home in Hillcrest.

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this sale and the Hillcrest community.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

Copy the Story Link